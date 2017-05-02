May 2 Vocus Group Ltd

* Fy17 revenue is now expected to be $1.8bn

* Fy17 underlying ebitda is now expected to be $365-375m compared to guidance of $430-450m

* Fy17 underlying npat is now expected to be in range of $160-165m

* Continue to expect fy17 core capital expenditure to be about $182m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: