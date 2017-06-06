PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 7 Vocus Group Ltd
* Has received a preliminary, indicative and non-binding proposal from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P to acquire 100% of shares in Vocus
* Deal at a price of $3.50 cash per share, via a scheme of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Most people don't trust the mainstream media and are even more suspicious of social media, a survey revealed on Thursday, though it said social networks were vital for under-reported stories such as LGBT and migrant issues.
NEW YORK, June 21 A New York fashion designer who has called himself the "curator of cool" pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from a bribery case that involves a brother and nephew of former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.