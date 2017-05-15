May 15 Vodacom Group Ltd

* FY HEPS 923 cents versus 883 cents year ago

* FY South Africa data revenue grew 19.7 percent to r20 696 million

* FY group data revenue up 16.4%, supported by strategy of data network investment and device migration

* FY group capital expenditure of r11 292 million

* Final dividend per share of 435 cents, taking total dividend to 830 cents per share for year

* Target group service revenue growth of mid-single digit, previously low-to-mid single digit, over next three years

* Target group EBIT growth of mid-to-high single digit and capital intensity of 12-14% of group revenue over next three years

* Change to FY EBIT target reflects change in management short-term incentive targets, which are now based on EBIT, previously EBITDA

* Key growth areas remain robust, including data, for which customer demand remains strong