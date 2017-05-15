May 15 Vodacom Group Ltd:
* Vodacom group ltd - heps 923 cents versus 883 cents year
ago
* Vodacom group ltd - fy data revenue grew 19.7 percent to
r20 696 million
* Vodacom group ltd - fy group data revenue up 16.4%,
supported by strategy of data network investment and device
migration
* Vodacom group ltd - fy group capital expenditure of r11
292 million
* Vodacom group ltd - final dividend per share of 435 cents,
taking total dividend to 830 cents per share for year
* Vodacom group ltd - target group service revenue growth of
mid-single digit, previously low-to-mid single digit, over next
three years
* Vodacom group ltd - target group ebit growth of
mid-to-high single digit and capital intensity of 12-14% of
group revenue over next three years
* Vodacom group ltd - change to fy ebit target reflects
change in management short-term incentive targets, which are now
based on ebit, previously ebitda
* Vodacom group ltd - key growth areas remain robust,
including data, for which customer demand remains strong
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)