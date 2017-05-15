May 15 Vodacom Group Ltd
* Will acquire 34.94% indirect interest in Safaricom from
Vodafone by acquiring 87.5% of issued share capital of Vodafone
Kenya
* Under the deal, Vodafone will subscribe for new Vodacom
Group shares
* Safaricom is owned by government of Kenya (35%), Vodafone
Kenya (39.93%), public investors (25%) and Safaricom Employees
(0.07%)
* Purchase consideration is sum of amount equal to
subscription price for 226.8 million new Vodacom shares, which
will be set off against same amount of purchase consideration,
and max amount of kes393.75 million (r51 million) in cash
* Transaction offers opportunity to diversify Vodacom
group's economic exposure and earning's profile in a single
transaction
* Vodacom group intends to maintain its dividend policy
* Vodacom group board appointed a committee consisting of
independent directors who have unanimously approved proposed
transaction
* Company appointed an independent expert, Deloitte &
Touché, to provide a fairness opinion on proposed transaction
* Interest in Safaricom to contribute about 15% of its
earnings (before amortisation for fair value adjustment of
assets on acquisition)
* As at signature date, subscription price amounts to r34.6
billion, based on Vodacom group share price on Friday 12 may
2017
* As a result of issue of new Vodacom Group shares to
Vodafone, interest held by Vodafone in Vodacom Group will
increase from 65.0% to 69.6%
* Vodafone will retain a 12.5% non-controlling interest in
Vodafone Kenya
