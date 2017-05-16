May 16 Vodafone India Ltd
* Vodafone maintained service revenue at INR 429.56 billion
in FY17
* Says ebitda at INR 117.84 billion in FY17; FY ebitda
margin of 27.3%
* Data ARPU (for users > 1mb) at INR 140 in Q4 FY17 versus
INR 160 in Q4 fy16
Source Text:
[Key Financial Highlights: Vodafone India Standalone figures:
Steady Financial Performance
· Vodafone maintained service revenue at INR 42,956 crores in
FY17 despite aggressive new operator launch
· Strong customer additions and growth in data revenues helped
capture market share
· EBITDA at INR 11,784 crores in FY17; a healthy EBITDA margin
of 27.3%
· Operating Free Cash Flow (OFCF) at INR 2,992 crores in FY17;
· Sustained and prioritized capital investments of INR 8,311
crores in FY17; (Capex intensity of 19.3%) driven by significant
investments in new broadband site roll-out to deliver superior
customer experience and growth in key focus areas]
Further company coverage: