May 16 Vodafone India Ltd

* Vodafone maintained service revenue at INR 429.56 billion in FY17

* Says ebitda at INR 117.84 billion in FY17; FY ebitda margin of 27.3%

* Data ARPU (for users > 1mb) at INR 140 in Q4 FY17 versus INR 160 in Q4 fy16 Source Text: [Key Financial Highlights: Vodafone India Standalone figures: Steady Financial Performance · Vodafone maintained service revenue at INR 42,956 crores in FY17 despite aggressive new operator launch · Strong customer additions and growth in data revenues helped capture market share · EBITDA at INR 11,784 crores in FY17; a healthy EBITDA margin of 27.3% · Operating Free Cash Flow (OFCF) at INR 2,992 crores in FY17; · Sustained and prioritized capital investments of INR 8,311 crores in FY17; (Capex intensity of 19.3%) driven by significant investments in new broadband site roll-out to deliver superior customer experience and growth in key focus areas]

