BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
March 12 Vodafone Group Plc
* Vodafone to create 2,100 customer services jobs across UK
* Vodafone UK to create 2,100 new customer service roles across midlands, north of England, Scotland and Wales
* Job creation by co is part of three-year 2 billion pounds investment programme in its UK network and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage: