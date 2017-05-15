France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 15 Vodafone Group Plc
* Transfers a 35 pct interest in safaricom to vodacom in exchange for new ordinary shares in vodacom
* Vodacom has agreed to issue 226.8 million new ordinary vodacom shares to vodafone
* Values effective 35% indirect interest in safaricom at eur 2,361 million
* Transaction, which has a value of eur 2,361 million based on vodacom's closing share price on friday 12 may 2017, will increase vodafone's ownership in vodacom from 65% to 70%
* Streamlines and simplifies management of its sub-saharan african holdings
* Will continue to report its direct and indirect holdings in safaricom under equity method
* Not expected to have a material impact on vodafone group's free cash flow or its earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
June 19 Prompt British wholesale gas prices soared on Monday morning, as expectations of lower output from the country's wind farms boosted demand for gas. * British within-day gas price up by 2.00 pence, or 6.5 percent, to 33.00 pence/therm at 0833 GMT. * Day-ahead gas price up 2.45 pence to 32.35 p/therm. * Traders said forecasts for low output from Britain's wind farms led to an increase in demand from gas-fired power generators, pushing prices higher and leading to an undersuppli