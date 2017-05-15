UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Voip-Pal.com-
* voip-pal.com announces plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T
* voip-pal.com -revised total damages sought by Voip-Pal from Apple would rise from more than two billion dollars to more than twenty-five billion dollars
* voip-pal.com - Current damages sought from Verizon of more than two billion dollars would increase to over seventeen billion dollars
* voip-pal.com -Current damages sought from AT&T would increase from more than one billion dollars to over thirteen billion dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources