AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 17 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
* Volaris reports record 38 pct adjusted EBITDAR margin for the full year 2016
* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - CASM for Q4 was PS.133.5 cents, a 16.3 pct increase compared to Q4 2015
* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - total operating revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) rose to PS.144.1 cents for Q4
* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv earnings per ADS PS. 0.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.