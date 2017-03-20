INSIGHT-Cattle slaughter crackdown ripples through India's leather industry
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
March 20 VolitionRX Ltd:
* VolitionRX Ltd announces the formation of Volition America Inc
* VolitionRX Ltd - Jason Terrell, chief medical officer of Volition, has been appointed as president and chief executive officer of Volition America
* VolitionRX Ltd - Scott Powell, executive vice president of Volition, will serve as vice president and chief financial officer of Volition America
* Volition America Inc will be based in Austin, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
HONG KONG, June 15 Bain Capital plans to sell up to $400 million worth of shares in Japanese restaurant chain operator Skylark Co Ltd, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
June 15 British engineering and design consultancy WS Atkins reported its fastest growth in annual profit in at least a decade on Thursday, which could help smooth completion of its takeover by Canadian rival SNC-Lavalin Group.