Feb 17 Volkswagen

* Group deliveries down 4 percent at 813,700 vehicles in January

* January group deliveries up 7 percent in europe, up 14 percent in U.S., down 14 percent in China

* Says january sales in China hurt by early Chinese new year, small-engine cars tax, temporary restraint in planning by Audi dealers

* Says expects to continue healthy growth in China this year