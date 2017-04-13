UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Volkswagen
* Says group deliveries up 2.5 percent in march at 990,900 vehicles
* Says march group deliveries up 6 percent in europe, down 1.1 percent in china, up 2.7 percent in U.S. Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources