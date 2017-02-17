Feb 17 Volkswagen Ag

* Says voluntarily issues workshop recall for natural gas models up to and including model year 2014 as a precautionary measure

* Says voluntary recall affects passat, touran and caddy natural gas models

* Says in germany a total of 6,270 cars (2,359 caddy, 2,361 touran and 1,550 passat) are affected by this recall Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)