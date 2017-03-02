BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 2 Volpara Health Technologies Ltd
* Appointment of Craig Hadfield to position of chief financial officer (cfo) and joint company secretary
* Hadfield replaces Brian Leighs who has served as a contract CFO at Volpara, since 2009
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders