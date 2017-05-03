UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
May 3 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros:
* Volumes traded in April at 69.77 billion euros ($76.12 billion), down 10.7 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Thursday that New Zealand's central bank should add debt-to-income (DTI) limits on home loans to its toolkit to help cool the country's housing market.
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement