July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Vonovia SE:
* VONOVIA AND E.ON ARE BUILDING 56 PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANTS IN RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS IN DRESDEN Source text - bit.ly/2tfV3ZK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"
* Kennedy Wilson announces sale of 576-unit multifamily community in South Seattle for $109 million