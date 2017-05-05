UPDATE 1-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 5 Koninklijke Vopak NV:
* Vopak and AltaGas to jointly invest in propane export terminal in Canada
* Project is to be designed to ship 1.2 million tonnes of propane per annum, with approximately 96,000 cubic meters of storage capacity
* Facility is expected to be commissioned in Q1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.