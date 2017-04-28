BRIEF-Richard Abbe reports 5.8 pct passive stake in CHF Solutions
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2sbOs0d Further company coverage:
April 28 VOSS VEKSEL OG LANDMANDSBANK ASA:
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 5.9 MILLION VERSUS NOK 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 19 MILLION VERSUS NOK 16.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES NOK 127,000 VERSUS NOK 31,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.