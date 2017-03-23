March 23 Vossloh AG:

* FY group's earnings before interest and taxes - EBIT - improved slightly better than expected from 42.3 million euros in 2015 to 50.0 million euros ($54.02 million)

* FY sales revenues compared to previous year fell slightly to 931.6 million euros (previous year: 952.9 million euros)

* In Transportation Division, order backlog as of Dec. 31, 2016 increased to 238.7 million euros (previous year: 99.3 million euros)

* Expects that in current portfolio structure it will be able to achieve an EBIT margin for group of between 5.5 percent and 6.0 percent for full-year 2017

* For 2017, following a hesitant start as typical for business, Vossloh anticipates a sales increase to between 1.0 billion and 1.1 billion euros Source text - bit.ly/2n9Q6gw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)