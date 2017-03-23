BRIEF-OpenText enters into global cloud reseller agreement with SAP
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Vossloh AG:
* FY group's earnings before interest and taxes - EBIT - improved slightly better than expected from 42.3 million euros in 2015 to 50.0 million euros ($54.02 million)
* FY sales revenues compared to previous year fell slightly to 931.6 million euros (previous year: 952.9 million euros)
* In Transportation Division, order backlog as of Dec. 31, 2016 increased to 238.7 million euros (previous year: 99.3 million euros)
* Expects that in current portfolio structure it will be able to achieve an EBIT margin for group of between 5.5 percent and 6.0 percent for full-year 2017
* For 2017, following a hesitant start as typical for business, Vossloh anticipates a sales increase to between 1.0 billion and 1.1 billion euros Source text - bit.ly/2n9Q6gw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)