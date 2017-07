BRIEF-Vossloh H1 net income down to EUR 13.4 mln

July 26 (Reuters) - VOSSLOH AG:

* NET SALES ROSE BY 16.7 % TO €492.2 MILLION AFTER SIX MONTHS‍​

* GROUP’S EBIT ROSE SIGNIFICANTLY BY 37.1 % TO €26.6 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: €19.4 MILLION)

* Group Forecast for 2017 Confirmed‍​

* ORDER BACKLOG AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, WAS €737.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: €633.7 MILLION)

* H1 ORDERS RECEIVED REMAINED ALMOST UNCHANGED YEAR OVER YEAR AT €465.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: €472.6 MILLION)

* H1 NET INCOME 13.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 14.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text - bit.ly/2tYl4Ki Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)