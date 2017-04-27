April 27 Vossloh AG:
* Q1 revenues grew 18.2 percent to 224.3 million euros
($244.58 million)
* Q1 consolidated EBIT significantly improved, reaching 7.1
million euros (previous year: 2.0 million euros)
* Vossloh's sales target for all of 2017 is still between
1.0 billion and 1.1 billion euros
* Q1 orders received in group decreased to 210.8 million
euros(previous year: 249.3 million euros), while order backlog
amounted to 750.9 million euros as of March 31 (previous year:
642.2 million euros)
* Sales growth will primarily be driven by inclusion of
Vossloh tie technologies and increasing sales revenues in
transportation division
* Board estimates that company will reach an EBIT margin
between 5.5 percent and 6.0 percent for 2017
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
