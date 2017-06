May 17 VOXEL SA:

* RESOLVES TO ISSUE UP TO 10,000 SERIES H BONDS AND UP TO 6,000 SERIES I BONDS AT ISSUE PRICE 1,000 ZLOTY/BOND FOR BOTH SERIES

* REDEMPTION DATE IS SET ON MAY 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)