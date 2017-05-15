BRIEF-Kolen lowers conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share from 4,063 won/share, effective June 19
May 15 Voxel SA:
* Q1 net profit 3.8 million zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 revenue 33.9 million zlotys versus 28.7 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 operating profit 5.0 million zlotys versus 2.6 million zlotys year ago
June 19 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological
* PETER EKMARK APPOINTED NEW CEO, WILL START AUG.1