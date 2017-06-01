BRIEF-Supernus says Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis for ADHD
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
June 1 VOXEL SA
* SIGNS PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ON BUYING 100 PERCENT STAKE OF RODE-MED SA
* RODE-MED SA IS THERAPEUTIC ENTITY RUNNING MRI LABORATORY
* CO ESTIMATES THAT PRICE FOR RODE-MED TO EXCEED 10 PERCENT OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL VALUE REPORTED IN CO'S UNCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision
* Indivior Plc presents results from the phase 3 pivotal study of RBP-6000 buprenorphine monthly depot for the treatment of opioid use disorder