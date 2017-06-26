GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rallies on ECB tone; stocks fall on Senate vote delay
* U.S. yields rise with European debt after ECB's Draghi comments
June 26 Voya Financial Inc:
* Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
* Voya Financial Inc - expects to use all of net proceeds from offering to redeem a portion of company's senior notes due 2018
* Voya Financial Inc - senior notes will be guaranteed by Voya Financial Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Voya Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Strattec Security Corp - effective as of june 26, 2017 co entered into a fourth amendment to its august 1, 2011 credit agreement - sec filing
* Liberty Global - on june 21, its unit facility aq borrower entered into an additional facility accession agreement