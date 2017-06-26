June 26 Voya Financial Inc:

* Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes

* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024

* Voya Financial Inc - expects to use all of net proceeds from offering to redeem a portion of company's senior notes due 2018

* Voya Financial Inc - senior notes will be guaranteed by Voya Financial Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Voya