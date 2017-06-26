BRIEF-Jernigan Capital announces closing of public offering
* Jernigan Capital announces closing of public offering of common stock, including full exercise by underwriters of overallotment option
June 26 Voya Financial Inc-
* Voya Financial prices offering of $400 million of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc - priced its registered public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.125% senior notes due 2024
* EZCORP announces private offering of $125 million of convertible senior notes due 2024
* Mercury Systems expands revolving credit facility, retires term loan a