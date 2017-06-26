UPDATE 1-Toshiba faces shareholders with no chip unit deal signed
* Talks with some members of preferred bidder group taking time
June 26 Voyager Therapeutics Inc
* Voyager Therapeutics announces clinical trial update with VY-AADC01 for advanced Parkinson's disease
* Voyager Therapeutics Inc - Administration of VY-AADC01 with this posterior approach was well-tolerated by patient
* Voyager Therapeutics Inc - No serious adverse events were reported and patient was discharged from hospital day after surgery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Talks with some members of preferred bidder group taking time
* Co's units priced $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due February 2028
* Says its consortium offers to buy Sinovac Biotech Ltd at $8 per share to take it private