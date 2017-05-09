BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Voyager Therapeutics Inc
* Voyager Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and corporate highlights
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.65
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Voyager Therapeutics Inc - Collaboration revenues of $1.5 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to collaboration revenues of $4.8 million for Q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia