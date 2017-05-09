May 9 Voyager Therapeutics Inc

* Voyager Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and corporate highlights

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.65

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Voyager Therapeutics Inc - Collaboration revenues of $1.5 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to collaboration revenues of $4.8 million for Q1 of 2016.