BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1 VP BANK AG:
* MARTIN C. BEINHOFF, MEMBER OF GROUP MANAGEMENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, LEAVES VP BANK GROUP AT THE END OF JUNE 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2qIoDmb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show