BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy calls for redemption of its outstanding 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
June 14 VSE Corp:
* VSE awarded $22.3million air force ground equipment task order
* VSE Corp - task order consists of a one year base period of performance with two one-year option periods and a total potential value of $22.3 million
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035
* Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund announces normal course issuer bid