June 1VT Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it acquired 20.4 million shares (51 percent voting power) of PEUGEOT CITROEN SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD in South Africa, on June 1

* Says it increased voting rights in PEUGEOT CITROEN SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD to 51 percent from 0 percent

* Acquisition plan was announced on Feb. 17

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/lDvLLX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)