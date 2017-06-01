UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1VT Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it acquired 20.4 million shares (51 percent voting power) of PEUGEOT CITROEN SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD in South Africa, on June 1
* Says it increased voting rights in PEUGEOT CITROEN SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD to 51 percent from 0 percent
* Acquisition plan was announced on Feb. 17
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/lDvLLX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources