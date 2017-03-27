March 27 VTV Therapeutics Inc:

* VTV Therapeutics Inc - on march 24, 2017,co borrowed $7.5 million representing second tranche under venture loan, security agreement dated Oct 28, 2016

* VTV Therapeutics - in connection with borrowing, co issued to lenders warrants to purchase 38,006 shares of class a common stock at per share exercise price of $5.92

* VTV Therapeutics Inc says warrants will expire on October 28, 2023 Source text (bit.ly/2o3lksP) Further company coverage: