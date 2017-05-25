BRIEF-KCG announces redemption of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2020
* KCG announces redemption of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2020
May 25 Vulcan Materials Co
* Vulcan announces agreement to acquire Aggregates USA LLC
* Deal for $900 million in cash
* Vulcan Materials Co says expects transaction to be accretive to company's earnings per share in first year following close
* Reached a definitive agreement with SPO Partners to acquire its Aggregates business, Aggregates USA LLC
* Acquisition complements and expands Vulcan's service offerings in Georgia with three granite quarries
* Acquisition includes 12 limestone quarries in Eastern Tennessee and Southwest Virginia
* Vulcan may divest several quarries in Tennessee to a third party in order to expedite regulatory approval process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc