BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Vunani Ltd:
* Acquisition by Vunani of a further 30 pct shareholding in Fairheads through its holding company Mandlalux
* Vunani currently has an effective interest of 62.5 pct in Mandlalux
* Acquisition of 30 pct shareholding in Mandlalux will enable vunani to control an effective 92.5 pct of Mandlalux
* Portion of purchase consideration shall be funded by issue of 10,464,647 Vunani shares at a price of 165 cents per shares
* Cash consideration of R1,000,000 shall be financed through Vunani's cash resources
* Effective date of transaction shall be Jan. 1, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14