BRIEF-Henderson European Focus Trust says allotted 10,000 ordinary shares of 50p each
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
April 11 Vunani Limited:
* Initial trading update
* FY HEPS is expected to increase by at least 150 pct, which is a minimum of 14.5 cents per share, versus 5.8 cents per share year ago
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
* Issued 500 ordinary shares of 12.50 stg from its block listing facility at a price of 411.90 stg per share