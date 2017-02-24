Apple hires two top TV executives from Sony Pictures
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.
Feb 24 Vuzix Corp
* Vuzix enters into development agreement with Toshiba for a customized smart glasses device
* Vuzix - has signed an agreement to build a customized pair of smart glasses, for Toshiba Client Solutions Co. Ltd., subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation
* Vuzix Corp - Toshiba expects to place additional purchase orders from Vuzix for production deliveries in 4th quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.
* Futures up: Dow 14 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Ascot Resources raises $8.45 million through the exercise of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: