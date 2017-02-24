Feb 24 Vuzix Corp

* Vuzix enters into development agreement with Toshiba for a customized smart glasses device

* Vuzix - has signed an agreement to build a customized pair of smart glasses, for Toshiba Client Solutions Co. Ltd., subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation

* Vuzix Corp - Toshiba expects to place additional purchase orders from Vuzix for production deliveries in 4th quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: