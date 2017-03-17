BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 16 Vuzix Corp
* Vuzix provides business update and reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $620,100 versus $542,600
* Q4 revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vuzix corp -total revenues for q4 ended december 31, 2016 were $620,112, compared to $542,638 for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14