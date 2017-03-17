March 16 Vuzix Corp

* Vuzix provides business update and reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $620,100 versus $542,600

* Q4 revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vuzix corp -total revenues for q4 ended december 31, 2016 were $620,112, compared to $542,638 for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: