UPDATE 1-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 5 VWR Corp
* VWR Corp - merger agreement provides that Avantor Inc will be required to pay co reverse termination fee of $300 million upon termination of merger agreement
* Company will be required to pay Avantor Inc a termination fee of $85 million if deal termination occurs prior to end of go-shop period
* Co to also pay Avantor termination fee of $85 million after end of go-shop period in connection with a company takeover proposal from an excluded party
* Upon termination of merger agreement on specified conditions, unrelated to go-shop period, co to pay Avantor $170 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pek6an) Further company coverage:
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.