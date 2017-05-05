UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 VW's Scania:
* Says market share for trucks in Europe amounted to 16.8 percent compared to 17.4 percent in 2016
* Demand for trucks in Europe remains very strong due to the positive economic situation
* Q1 Operating income rose by 35 percent to SEK 3,081 m. (2,275)
* Q1 Net sales increased by 23 percent to SEK 28,411 m. (23,056)
* Q1 Order bookings (trucks and buses) 27,935 units, up 29 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources