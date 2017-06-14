June 14 Volkswagen Ag

* VW's Czech unit Skoda Auto says deliveries increased by 2.4 percent to 99,000 units in May, making it the best May in the company’s history

* says made significant gains particularly in Europe and India

* says SUV campaign to lead to further gains

* 7,500 Kodiaq SUV models delivered to customers in May

* new compact SUV model Karoq to come in Q4 Further company coverage: