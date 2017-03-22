UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Volkswagen Ag
* VW's Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier, speaking at annual news conference, says expects 2017 deliveries to be above 2016 level
* Skoda reported new record sales of 1,126,500 vehicles in 2016, up 6.7 percent
* Reported on Wednesday ecord sales revenue of 13.7 billion euros in 2016, up 9.8 percent
* Operating profit grew by 30.8 percent to 1.197 billion euros in 2016, after-tax profit up 34.3 percent to 951 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources