March 8 Volkswagen Ag

* VW's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto executive Werner Eichhorn says expects this year to surpass record 1.13 million vehicles sold in 2016 -CTK news agency cites him as saying in an interview at Geneva car show

* considers entering markets in Iran, South Korea and Singapore

* Skoda aims to double sales to around 2 million cars annually by 2025 Further company coverage: