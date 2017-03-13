UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 13 Volkswagen Ag
* VW's Skoda Auto says February deliveries up 3.1 percent to 81,200 vehicles
* says double-digit growth in central and eastern Europe, India and Israel
* says best February result in company history
* says deliveries in China, its biggest market, drop 18.8 percent in month to 15,000 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources