BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 1 W. P. Carey Inc
* On March 1, 2017, W. P. Carey Inc. Entered into an equity sales agreement
* May issue and sell shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, having aggregate offering price of up to $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million