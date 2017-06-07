BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy unit to inject capital into Shanghai-based tech company
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company
June 7 W. R. Berkley Corp
* Formation of two independent operating units, Berkley Entertainment & Sports and Berkley Environmental
* W. R. Berkley Corp - berkley entertainment & sports will continue to be led by cindy broschart
* W. R. Berkley Corp - berkley environmental will remain under direction of kenneth berger, president of berkley environmental
HONG KONG, June 22 China sold 7 billion ($1.02 billion) yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors on Thursday, said the Ministry of Finance, which has tapped the market for the ninth consecutive year.
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties