US STOCKS-Oil drop, weak data weigh on Wall St; Fed move looms
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 18 W W Grainger Inc
* Grainger reports results for the 2017 first quarter
* Q1 sales $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.56 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $2.93
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.88
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* W W Grainger inc says pulling forward remaining pricing actions originally scheduled for 2018 into Q3 of this year
* Says company lowered its 2017 sales and earnings per share guidance for year
* W W Grainger Inc - now expects sales growth of 1 to 4 percent and earnings per share of $10.00 to $11.30 for 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.85, revenue view $10.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
NEW YORK, June 14 Former Nasdaq Inc Chief Executive Robert Greifeld will become chairman of trading firm Virtu Financial Inc's board after the company completes its $1.4 billion takeover of rival KCG Holdings Inc .