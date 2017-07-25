FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
BRIEF-Wabash National Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.36
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 25, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Wabash National Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Wabash National Corp:

* Wabash National Corporation announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 sales $436 million versus i/b/e/s view $434.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says backlog totaling $762 million as of June 30, 2017 remains seasonally and historically strong

* Says updating our full-year guidance for trailer shipments to 53,000 to 56,000 new trailers

* Says adjusting FY earnings guidance range to $1.44 to $1.50 per diluted share

* Wabash National Corp - full-year earnings per diluted share guidance adjusted to $1.44 to $1.50 per diluted share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.