April 24 Wabash National Corp
* Wabash National Corporation announces first quarter 2017
results; increases outlook on full year 2017
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 sales $363 million versus I/B/E/S view $379.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.44 to $1.56
* Increases 2017 shipment guidance to 52,000 to 56,000
trailers
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $371.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
