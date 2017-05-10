May 10 Wabtec Corp:

* Wabtec announces board/management appointments; increases dividend 20 percent

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.12per share

* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp - Albert J. Neupaver has been elected chairman of company's board of directors

* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - Raymond T. Betler remains president and chief executive officer and a member of board of directors

* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - Neupaver served as executive chairman for past three years

* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - Stéphane Rambaud-Measson has been named WABTEC's executive vice president and chief operating officer